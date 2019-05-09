Allahabad Bank slips for fifth straight session

Bank is quoting at Rs 44.4, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 3.48% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% rally in and a 4.27% spurt in the PSU Bank index.

Bank is down for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 44.4, down 0.11% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark is down around 0.68% on the day, quoting at 11281.8. The Sensex is at 37514.15, down 0.73%. Bank has lost around 16.62% in last one month.Meanwhile, of which Allahabad Bank is a constituent, has eased around 10.25% in last one month and is currently quoting at 2940.1, up 0.05% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 17.39 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 52.84 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 44.45, down 0.22% on the day. Allahabad Bank tumbled 3.48% in last one year as compared to a 5.27% rally in NIFTY and a 4.27% spurt in the

The PE of the stock is 0 based on earnings ending December 18.

