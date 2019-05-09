Sambhaav Media Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

-
Khaitan (India) Ltd, Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd, Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd and Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 May 2019.
Sambhaav Media Ltd surged 17.55% to Rs 5.09 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 9450 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2163 shares in the past one month.
Khaitan (India) Ltd spiked 13.67% to Rs 32.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1001 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1335 shares in the past one month.
Magadh Sugar & Energy Ltd soared 10.00% to Rs 126.5. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 5333 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 905 shares in the past one month.
Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Ltd rose 9.15% to Rs 32.8. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 1438 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1736 shares in the past one month.
Avadh Sugar & Energy Ltd advanced 9.14% to Rs 501.55. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 19656 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4443 shares in the past one month.
