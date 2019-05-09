Dish TV India Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Real Estate Ltd, Ltd and Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 May 2019.

Entertainment Enterprises Ltd, Real Estate Ltd, Ltd and Power Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 09 May 2019.

soared 6.90% to Rs 33.3 at 11:49 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 7.21 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12.71 lakh shares in the past one month.

Entertainment Enterprises Ltd spiked 6.36% to Rs 354.5. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 9.34 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Real Estate Ltd surged 5.92% to Rs 103.75. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 11.04 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 19.97 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ltd gained 4.82% to Rs 168.5. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 33.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 44.24 lakh shares in the past one month.

Power Ltd exploded 4.79% to Rs 6.13. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 72.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 112.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)