Business Standard

Dilip Buildcon update on Bangalore-Chennai Expressway project

Capital Market 

Dilip Buildcon announced that "Bangarupalem Gudipala Highways', wholly owned subsidiary of the Company has received the appointed date letter from the National Highways Authority of India and had declared the appointed date as 04 October 2022.

The project details are as under: Construction of 4 lane Bangalore-Chennai Expressway from Km 127.000 (Bangarupalem) to Km 156.000 (Gudipala) Section in the State of Andhra Pradesh under Bharatrnala on Hybrid Annuity Mode (Phase II/ Package III).

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 14:38 IST

