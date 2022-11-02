JUST IN
Business Standard

Bharti Airtel surpasses 1 million user mark on its 5G network

Capital Market 

Bharti Airtel announced that it has crossed the 1 million unique 5G user mark on its network.

The company achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch even as the network is being built.

Earlier this month, Airtel announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

First Published: Wed, November 02 2022. 13:01 IST

