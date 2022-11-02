Bharti Airtel surpasses 1 million user mark on its 5G network

-
ALSO READ
Bharti Telecom to strengthen its shareholding in Bharti Airtel
Bharti Airtel International (Netherlands) commences cash tender offer for up to USD 300 mn of its Senior Notes
Bharti Airtel rises on launching India's first multiplex in the metaverse
Bharti Airtel slips after block deals
Bharti Telecom to buy 3.33% Airtel stake from Singtel for Rs 12,900 cr
-
The company achieved this milestone in less than 30 days of its commercial launch even as the network is being built.
Earlier this month, Airtel announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi. The services in these cities are getting rolled out in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU