Birlasoft recognized as Leader in Agile Application Development

-
ALSO READ
Best SAFe Agile Certification Institutes in India
Board of Birlasoft approves buyback of equity shares up to Rs 390 cr
Birlasoft recognized as Leader in the U.S. for SAP S/4HANA System Transformation
Birlasoft Q4 PAT rises 16% QoQ; board announces Rs 390 cr buyback
Birlasoft partners with Google Cloud
-
By ISG Provider Lens™Birlasoft has been recognized as a Leader in the U.S. for 'Agile Application Development' and 'Continuous Testing Specialist', in the ISG Provider LensT™ Next-Gen Application Development and Maintenance Services Quadrant U.S. Report 2022.
This is the second consecutive year for Birlasoft to be positioned as a Leader in the 'Agile Application Development' by ISG Provider Lens™. Birlasoft has been identified as a leader for it's extensive experience with multiple incumbent and legacy solutions and environments, such as Infor, Oracle and SAP. It takes advantage of modern Agile, cloud, DevSecOps and platform-based practices and technologies to deliver rapid integration and modernization of client environments. Birlasoft combines a solid set of accelerators, frameworks and other IP with strong partnerships coupled with decades of experience and a sharp focus on multiple industries.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU