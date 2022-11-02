Birlasoft recognized as Leader in Agile Application Development

By ISG Provider Lens™

Birlasoft has been recognized as a Leader in the U.S. for 'Agile Application Development' and 'Continuous Testing Specialist', in the ISG Provider LensT™ Next-Gen Application Development and Maintenance Services Quadrant U.S. Report 2022.

This is the second consecutive year for Birlasoft to be positioned as a Leader in the 'Agile Application Development' by ISG Provider Lens™. Birlasoft has been identified as a leader for it's extensive experience with multiple incumbent and legacy solutions and environments, such as Infor, Oracle and SAP. It takes advantage of modern Agile, cloud, DevSecOps and platform-based practices and technologies to deliver rapid integration and modernization of client environments. Birlasoft combines a solid set of accelerators, frameworks and other IP with strong partnerships coupled with decades of experience and a sharp focus on multiple industries.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)