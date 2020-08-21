JUST IN
Divis Lab, SBI Life climb after Nifty rejig

Capital Market 

Divis Laboratories and SBI Life Insurance will replace Bharti Infratel and Zee Entertainment Enterprises in benchmark Nifty 50 index from 25 September 2020.

Shares of Divis Laboratories were trading 1.9% higher at Rs 3,250.15 while SBI Life was up 4.02% at Rs 887.15 on NSE. Bharti Infratel was up 0.18% to Rs 199.6 while Zee Entertainment gained 1.25% to Rs 201.95 on NSE.

Meanwhile, NSE's Index Maintenance Sub-Committee also announced that Divis Lab (up 1.9%), NHPC (up 0.64%), Page Industries (up 0.88%), SBI Life Insurance (up 4.02%) and Shriram Transport Finance (up 1.08%) will be excluded from Nifty Next 50 index.

These five stocks will be replaced by Adani Green (up 1.57%), Alkem Laboratories (down 0.04%), Bharti Infratel (up 0.18%), L&T Infotech (up 0.37%) and Tata Consumer Products (up 0.74%) in Nifty Next 50 index.

The announcement was made by NSE on its website after market hours yesterday, 20 August 2020.

First Published: Fri, August 21 2020. 09:20 IST

