Muthoot Finance Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd, Godrej Properties Ltd and Hindustan Zinc Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 20 August 2020.

Muthoot Finance Ltd crashed 5.25% to Rs 1190.05 at 14:53 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 3.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.79 lakh shares in the past one month.

Motherson Sumi Systems Ltd tumbled 4.76% to Rs 119.05. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.03 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 9.98 lakh shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd lost 3.86% to Rs 1213. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 52804 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 68199 shares in the past one month.

Godrej Properties Ltd slipped 3.68% to Rs 856.85. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 51823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 24483 shares in the past one month.

Hindustan Zinc Ltd plummeted 3.54% to Rs 223.4. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 57671 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

