Captain Polyplast Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Eveready Industries India Ltd, Paramount Communications Ltd, Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd and Maan Aluminium Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 20 August 2020.

Captain Polyplast Ltd tumbled 7.22% to Rs 33.4 at 14:38 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 2.42 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 62220 shares in the past one month.

Eveready Industries India Ltd lost 7.02% to Rs 133.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 31525 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 98596 shares in the past one month.

Paramount Communications Ltd crashed 6.41% to Rs 8.61. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 69911 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.52 lakh shares in the past one month.

Tide Water Oil Co (I) Ltd corrected 5.65% to Rs 4800. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 533 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 619 shares in the past one month.

Maan Aluminium Ltd shed 5.15% to Rs 69.05. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 2624 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8619 shares in the past one month.

