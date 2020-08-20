Volumes spurt at NHPC Ltd counter

NHPC Ltd registered volume of 243.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.92 lakh shares

SJVN Ltd, VRL Logistics Ltd, Orient Electric Ltd, Varroc Engineering Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 20 August 2020.

NHPC Ltd registered volume of 243.14 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 7.39 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 32.92 lakh shares. The stock rose 11.24% to Rs.23.25. Volumes stood at 32.72 lakh shares in the last session.

SJVN Ltd clocked volume of 94.16 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.98 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 13.49 lakh shares. The stock gained 5.11% to Rs.24.70. Volumes stood at 14.72 lakh shares in the last session.

VRL Logistics Ltd clocked volume of 27.01 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 6.55 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 4.12 lakh shares. The stock gained 6.69% to Rs.169.85. Volumes stood at 13.69 lakh shares in the last session.

Orient Electric Ltd registered volume of 12.05 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.84 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 2.49 lakh shares. The stock rose 3.23% to Rs.186.90. Volumes stood at 2.56 lakh shares in the last session.

Varroc Engineering Ltd witnessed volume of 30.52 lakh shares by 14:19 IST on NSE, a 4.71 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 6.49 lakh shares. The stock increased 15.40% to Rs.313.30. Volumes stood at 22.17 lakh shares in the last session.

