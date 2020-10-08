Divis Laboratories Ltd extends gains

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 3194, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 93.51% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% jump in NIFTY and a 66.17% jump in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3194, up 0.38% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 11880.85. The Sensex is at 40398.28, up 1.3%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has gained around 1.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 6.37% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11915, up 0.91% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.21 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 15.15 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3211, up 0.75% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 93.51% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% jump in NIFTY and a 66.17% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 52.85 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)