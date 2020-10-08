Infosys Ltd soars 4.92%, up for fifth straight session

Infosys Ltd is quoting at Rs 1119.05, up 4.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 42.8% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.08% spurt in the Nifty IT.

Infosys Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1119.05, up 4.92% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.21% on the day, quoting at 11880.85. The Sensex is at 40398.28, up 1.3%. Infosys Ltd has risen around 20.62% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Infosys Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 21.02% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21017.4, up 5.15% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 143.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 110.45 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1108.55, up 4.97% on the day. Infosys Ltd is up 42.8% in last one year as compared to a 5.02% spurt in NIFTY and a 46.08% spurt in the Nifty IT index.

The PE of the stock is 28.43 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)