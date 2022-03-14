Divis Laboratories Ltd up for fifth session

Divis Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 4392.45, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 28.77% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.19% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Divis Laboratories Ltd is up for a fifth straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 4392.45, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 16765.9. The Sensex is at 56158.49, up 1.09%. Divis Laboratories Ltd has risen around 1.54% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Divis Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 0.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13399, down 0.21% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.6 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.19 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark March futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 4380.8, up 0.85% on the day. Divis Laboratories Ltd is up 28.77% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% spurt in NIFTY and a 11.19% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 45.1 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

