JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Power Grid Corporation of India advise to set up subsidiary as a central transmission utility
Business Standard

Divyashakti Granites standalone net profit rises 747.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Topics
Business Finance

Capital Market 

Sales rise 30.06% to Rs 16.53 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti Granites rose 747.22% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.05% to Rs 7.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 80.03% to Rs 60.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales16.5312.71 30 60.1333.40 80 OPM %-1.274.88 -8.4513.41 - PBDT4.090.78 424 12.178.41 45 PBT3.520.24 1367 9.946.82 46 NP3.050.36 747 7.475.15 45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, June 18 2020. 13:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU