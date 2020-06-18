Divyashakti Granites standalone net profit rises 747.22% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 30.06% to Rs 16.53 crore

Net profit of Divyashakti Granites rose 747.22% to Rs 3.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 30.06% to Rs 16.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 12.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 45.05% to Rs 7.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 5.15 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 80.03% to Rs 60.13 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 33.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

16.5312.7160.1333.40-1.274.888.4513.414.090.7812.178.413.520.249.946.823.050.367.475.15

