Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reports consolidated net loss of Rs 21.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.51% to Rs 4.15 crore

Net loss of Texmaco Infrastructure & Holdings reported to Rs 21.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 10.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.51% to Rs 4.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 3.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 10.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 26.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 1.21% to Rs 18.78 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 19.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales4.153.86 8 18.7819.01 -1 OPM %-0.96-45.85 -10.3812.73 - PBDT1.690.15 1027 10.2810.70 -4 PBT1.03-0.59 LP 7.548.00 -6 NP-21.6210.77 PL -10.9726.79 PL

Thu, June 18 2020.

