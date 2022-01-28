Dixon Tech Q3 PAT falls 25% YoY to Rs 46.3 cr

Dixon Technologies on Friday posted a 25% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 46.38 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 61.59 crore posted in Q3 FY21.Consolidated revenue from operations grew by 41% to Rs 3073.25 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 2182.78 crore posted in Q3 FY21. Profit before tax declined 22% to Rs 63.49 crore in Q3 FY22 from Rs 81.68 crore posted in Q3 FY21.
Consolidated EBITDA grew by 3% year on year to Rs 103.67 crore in Q3 FY22. Meanwhile, EBITDA margin declined to 3.4% in Q3 FY22 from 4.6% posted in the same quarter last year.
Revenue from Consumer Electronics segment grew by 3.3% to Rs 1410.39 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue from Lighting Products segment rose by 9% to Rs 430.40 crore in Q3 FY22 over Q3 FY21. Mobile & EMS division revenue jumped 57% year on year to Rs 939.66 crore in Q3 FY22. Revenue from security systems rose by 14% to Rs 112.68 crore in Q3 FY22.
Meanwhile, Home Appliance segment revenue declined 20% year on year to Rs 180.12 during the period under review.
Shares of Dixon Technologies were trading 0.89% higher at Rs 4,431.90 on BSE.
Dixon Technologies (India) is the largest homegrown design-focused and solutions company engaged in manufacturing products in the consumer durables, lighting and mobile phones markets in India.
