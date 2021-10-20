Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd Falls 8.61%, S&P BSE Consumer Durables index Drops 1.53%

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 25.29% over last one month compared to 10.2% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.42% rise in the SENSEX

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd lost 8.61% today to trade at Rs 5223. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index is down 1.53% to quote at 44668.18. The index is up 10.2 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Amber Enterprises India Ltd decreased 2.81% and Bajaj Electricals Ltd lost 2.62% on the day. The S&P BSE Consumer Durables index went up 82.86 % over last one year compared to the 52.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd has added 25.29% over last one month compared to 10.2% gain in S&P BSE Consumer Durables index and 5.42% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 24050 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 42538 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 6240 on 19 Oct 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1801 on 29 Oct 2020.

