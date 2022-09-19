DJ Mediaprint hits the roof on deal with NSDL Database Management

-
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics was locked in 5% upper circuit at Rs 145.35 after the company announced its appointment by NSDL Database Management for providing various services.
The services include designing & variable data processing for investor communications; printing of dividend warrants, ECS intimations letters & communications; dispatch of documents through post/courier; and digitization & record management services etc.
The announcement was made during market hours today.
The scrip extended its bull run for tenth consecutive session. The stock has zoomed 104.57% in ten sessions, from its recent closing low of Rs 71.05 recorded on 5 September 2022.
DJ Mediaprint & Logistics provides logistics services. The company offers picking, packaging, shipping, record management, mailing, and other supply chain related services. It serves customers worldwide.
