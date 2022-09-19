Utilties stocks slide

Utilties stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE Utilities index decreasing 26.63 points or 0.62% at 4296.92 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Utilities index, Reliance Power Ltd (down 3.25%), Reliance Infrastructure Ltd (down 3.19%),Gujarat State Petronet Ltd (down 1.67%),NLC India Ltd (down 1.61%),GAIL (India) Ltd (down 1.53%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Rattanindia Power Ltd (down 1.4%), Tata Power Company Ltd (down 1.39%), Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (down 1.23%), JSW Energy Ltd (down 1.21%), and NTPC Ltd (down 1.07%).

On the other hand, Va Tech Wabag Ltd (up 4.11%), PTC India Ltd (up 1.82%), and Nava Ltd (up 1.37%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 341.99 or 0.58% at 59182.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 96.75 points or 0.55% at 17627.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.04 points or 0.19% at 29254.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.52 points or 0.04% at 8998.42.

On BSE,1712 shares were trading in green, 1835 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)