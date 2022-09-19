Volumes jump at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd saw volume of 34.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 September 2022.

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd saw volume of 34.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.44% to Rs.272.00. Volumes stood at 84380 shares in the last session.

Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 6.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23710 shares. The stock rose 10.23% to Rs.1,634.00. Volumes stood at 60294 shares in the last session.

Escorts Kubota Ltd witnessed volume of 32.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.83% to Rs.2,100.30. Volumes stood at 7.28 lakh shares in the last session.

Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd registered volume of 49.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.37% to Rs.275.65. Volumes stood at 6.73 lakh shares in the last session.

Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 4.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.90% to Rs.1,234.25. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.

