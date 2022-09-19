Volumes jump at Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd counter

-
-
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd, Escorts Kubota Ltd, Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd, Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 19 September 2022.
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd saw volume of 34.36 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 31.34 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 1.10 lakh shares. The stock dropped 0.44% to Rs.272.00. Volumes stood at 84380 shares in the last session.
Privi Speciality Chemicals Ltd notched up volume of 6.45 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 27.19 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 23710 shares. The stock rose 10.23% to Rs.1,634.00. Volumes stood at 60294 shares in the last session.
Escorts Kubota Ltd witnessed volume of 32.6 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 8.9 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.66 lakh shares. The stock increased 8.83% to Rs.2,100.30. Volumes stood at 7.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Triveni Engineering and Industries Ltd registered volume of 49.79 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.58 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 6.57 lakh shares. The stock rose 12.37% to Rs.275.65. Volumes stood at 6.73 lakh shares in the last session.
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Ltd witnessed volume of 4.63 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 4.1 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 1.13 lakh shares. The stock increased 0.90% to Rs.1,234.25. Volumes stood at 2.9 lakh shares in the last session.
