Metal shares fall

Metal stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the S&P BSE Metal index falling 162.63 points or 0.85% at 19001.41 at 13:46 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Metal index, Steel Authority of India Ltd (down 2.29%), Vedanta Ltd (down 2.03%),Tata Steel Ltd (down 1.7%),National Aluminium Company Ltd (down 1.62%),Coal India Ltd (down 0.58%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were JSW Steel Ltd (down 0.31%), and Hindalco Industries Ltd (down 0.27%).

On the other hand, NMDC Ltd (up 0.64%), APL Apollo Tubes Ltd (up 0.3%), and Jindal Steel & Power Ltd (up 0.18%) moved up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 341.99 or 0.58% at 59182.78.

The Nifty 50 index was up 96.75 points or 0.55% at 17627.6.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 55.04 points or 0.19% at 29254.43.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 3.52 points or 0.04% at 8998.42.

On BSE,1712 shares were trading in green, 1835 were trading in red and 129 were unchanged.

