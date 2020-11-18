DLF gains on inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

DLF rose 1.30% to Rs 190.65 after the realty major said it has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in Emerging markets category.
The realty major said it achieved 93 percentile overall score in governance, environment & social dimension. It scored 100 percentiles in various criterions including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration. The company demonstrated a stellar improvement in performance over last year. DLF now ranks 18th amongst 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc. as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020.
While DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index, it joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for corporate sustainability. "This recognition demonstrates DLF's track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives," the realty major said after market hours yesterday, 17 November 2020.
DLF's consolidated net profit dropped 37.1% to Rs 114.10 crore on a 6.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1,609.82 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.
DLF is a real estate developer primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties. The company has developed approximately 153 real estate projects and developed an area of approximately 330 million square feet.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU