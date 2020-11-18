DLF gains on inclusion in Dow Jones Sustainability Index

DLF rose 1.30% to Rs 190.65 after the realty major said it has been recognised as an index component of the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) in Emerging markets category.

The realty major said it achieved 93 percentile overall score in governance, environment & social dimension. It scored 100 percentiles in various criterions including social reporting, environmental reporting and social integration. The company demonstrated a stellar improvement in performance over last year. DLF now ranks 18th amongst 250 global real estate companies across the US, UK, Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong etc. as per Corporate Sustainability standards in 2020.

While DLF is the only real estate company from India to be included in the DJSI index, it joins the ranks of just 11 companies from India to be recognised for the benchmark for corporate sustainability. "This recognition demonstrates DLF's track record for its governance, social and environmental initiatives," the realty major said after market hours yesterday, 17 November 2020.

DLF's consolidated net profit dropped 37.1% to Rs 114.10 crore on a 6.2% decline in net sales to Rs 1,609.82 crore in Q2 September 2020 over Q2 September 2019.

DLF is a real estate developer primarily engaged in the business of development and sale of residential properties and the development and leasing of commercial and retail properties. The company has developed approximately 153 real estate projects and developed an area of approximately 330 million square feet.

