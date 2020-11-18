Industrials shares rise

Industrials stocks were trading with gains, with the S&P BSE Industrials index rising 41.16 points or 1.37% at 3037.71 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Industrials index, Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (up 10.82%), Action Construction Equipments Ltd (up 6.08%),SpiceJet Ltd (up 5.75%),GE Power India Ltd (up 5%),GMM Pfaudler Ltd (up 5%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Gayatri Projects Ltd (up 4.84%), Titagarh Wagons Ltd (up 4.75%), GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.53%), Astral Poly Technik Ltd (up 4.46%), and Finolex Industries Ltd (up 3.94%).

On the other hand, Gati Ltd (down 5.39%), Snowman Logistics Ltd (down 4.92%), and ITD Cementation India Ltd (down 2.46%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.53 or 0.09% at 43914.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.3 points or 0.05% at 12867.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.27 points or 0.59% at 16003.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.33 points or 0.91% at 5470.09.

On BSE,1094 shares were trading in green, 815 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

