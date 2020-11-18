Power shares gain

Power stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Power index rising 27.33 points or 1.44% at 1919.86 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Power index, Adani Transmission Ltd (up 3.6%), Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.76%),Tata Power Company Ltd (up 2.6%),Adani Power Ltd (up 2.53%),ABB India Ltd (up 1.52%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd (up 1.26%), K E C International Ltd (up 1.19%), Thermax Ltd (up 0.88%), NTPC Ltd (up 0.79%), and NHPC Ltd (up 0.49%).

On the other hand, Torrent Power Ltd (down 0.81%), and Siemens Ltd (down 0.01%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.53 or 0.09% at 43914.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.3 points or 0.05% at 12867.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.27 points or 0.59% at 16003.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.33 points or 0.91% at 5470.09.

On BSE,1094 shares were trading in green, 815 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)