Capital Goods shares spurt

Capital Goods stocks were trading in the positive zone, with the S&P BSE Capital Goods index rising 250.16 points or 1.54% at 16513.33 at 09:48 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Capital Goods index, GMR Infrastructure Ltd (up 4.53%), Carborundum Universal Ltd (up 2.88%),Graphite India Ltd (up 2.78%),Adani Green Energy Ltd (up 2.76%),Larsen & Toubro Ltd (up 1.91%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were Bharat Forge Ltd (up 1.61%), ABB India Ltd (up 1.52%), Grindwell Norton Ltd (up 1.4%), Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd (up 1.39%), and SKF India Ltd (up 1.2%).

On the other hand, Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (down 1.01%), NBCC (India) Ltd (down 0.8%), and Havells India Ltd (down 0.73%) moved lower.

At 09:48 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 38.53 or 0.09% at 43914.18.

The Nifty 50 index was down 6.3 points or 0.05% at 12867.9.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 94.27 points or 0.59% at 16003.89.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 49.33 points or 0.91% at 5470.09.

On BSE,1094 shares were trading in green, 815 were trading in red and 113 were unchanged.

