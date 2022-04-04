DMart revenue rises 17.8% YoY in March quarter

The standalone revenue stood at Rs Rs 8,606.09 crore in Q4 March 2022.

Avenue Supermarts, which owns and operates retail chain D-Mart, on Sunday said its standalone revenue from operations during the quarter ended March 2022 increased 17.8% to Rs 8,606.09 crore from Rs 7,303.13 crore in the same quarter last year.

The company's revenue stood at Rs 6,193.53 in Q4 March 2020, while it was Rs 5,033.37 crore in Q4 March 2019.

The total number of stores as of 31 March 2022 stood at 284, Avenue Supermarts said in an exchange filing.

Avenue Supermarts' consolidated net profit rose 23.62% to Rs 552.56 crore on 22.22% increase in net sales to Rs 9217.76 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

The scrip was up 0.27% to Rs 4093.20 on the BSE.

