Telecom stocks edge higher

Telecom stocks were trading in green, with the S&P BSE Telecom index increasing 20.97 points or 1.12% at 1888.32 at 09:51 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE Telecom index, Railtel Corporation of India Ltd (up 6.68%), Tejas Networks Ltd (up 5%),Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd (up 5%),GTPL Hathway Ltd (up 4.85%),Sterlite Technologies Ltd (up 2.82%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were GTL Infrastructure Ltd (up 2.6%), OnMobile Global Ltd (up 1.98%), ITI Ltd (up 1.97%), Route Mobile Ltd (up 1.69%), and Mahanagar Telephone Nigam Ltd (up 1.49%).

On the other hand, Tata Communications Ltd (down 0.6%), and Vodafone Idea Ltd (down 0.2%) turned lower.

At 09:51 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was up 1153.58 or 1.95% at 60430.27.

The Nifty 50 index was up 301.95 points or 1.71% at 17972.4.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was up 382.53 points or 1.33% at 29081.94.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was up 84.21 points or 0.98% at 8708.

On BSE,2453 shares were trading in green, 534 were trading in red and 133 were unchanged.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)