Inox Leisure Ltd Slides 1.3%

Inox Leisure Ltd fell 1.3% today to trade at Rs 511.4. The S&P BSE Tech index is down 0.22% to quote at 16244.96. The index is up 9.12 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Infosys Ltd decreased 1.19% and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd lost 0.4% on the day. The S&P BSE Tech index went up 35.03 % over last one year compared to the 20.65% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Inox Leisure Ltd has added 25.45% over last one month compared to 9.12% gain in S&P BSE Tech index and 11.09% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12898 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.23 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 563.6 on 28 Mar 2022. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 241.9 on 19 Apr 2021.

