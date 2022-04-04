Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd Spurts 7.06%, S&P BSE Finance index Gains 2.2%

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has added 18.21% over last one month compared to 11.16% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 10.31% rise in the SENSEX

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd gained 7.06% today to trade at Rs 2624. The S&P BSE Finance index is up 2.2% to quote at 8314.86. The index is up 11.16 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, HDFC Bank Ltd increased 6.31% and Reliance Capital Ltd added 4.87% on the day. The S&P BSE Finance index went up 11.53 % over last one year compared to the 19.8% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd has added 18.21% over last one month compared to 11.16% gain in S&P BSE Finance index and 10.31% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1.33 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 1.68 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3021.1 on 15 Nov 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 2046.3 on 08 Mar 2022.

