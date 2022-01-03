DMart standalone revenue rises 22% YoY in Q3FY22

The total number of DMart stores as of 31 December 2021 stood at 263.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) has reported a standalone revenue of Rs 9,065 crore in Q3 December 2021 (Q3FY22), up 21.96% from Rs 7,432.69 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The revenue is higher than Rs 6,751.94 crore reported in Q3 December 2019 and Rs 5,450.94 crore in Q3 December 2018.

DMart said its total number of stores as of 31 December 2021 stood at 263.

Avenue Supermarts posted a 110% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 418 crore on 46.8% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 7,789 crore in Q2 September 2021 over Q2 September 2020.

Mumbai-based Avenue Supermarts owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof.

Shares of Avenue Supermarts were up 2.26% at Rs 4775.25 on the BSE.

