TVS Motor Company records sales of 2.50 lakh units in December 2021

TVS Motor Company said that it had registered sales of 250,933 units in December 2021, which is lower by 8% as compared with sales of 272,084 units in the month of December 2020.

While the total two-wheeler sales fell by 9% to 235,392 units, three-wheeler sales rose by 12% to 15,541 units in December 2021 over December 2020.

The company's total exports grew by 10% increasing from 94,269 units in December 2020 to 103,420 units in the month of December 2021.

During the third quarter of the current financial year, two-wheeler segment posted sales of 8.3 lakh units as against sales of 9.5 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year, registering a de-growth of 13% YoY.

Sales of three-wheeler of the company grew by 17% from 0.38 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 0.44 lakh units in the third quarter of the current year.

Total exports of the company grew by 13% from 2.6 lakh units in the third quarter of the previous year to 2.9 lakh units in the third quarter of the current financial year.

TVS Motor Company is the third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer in India and ranks among the top ten globally, exporting to over 70 countries. The company has four manufacturing plants: three in India (Hosur, Tamil Nadu and Mysore, Karnataka and Nalagarh, Himachal Pradesh) and one in Indonesia (Karawang).

The company's consolidated net profit jumped 29.2% to Rs 234.37 crore on 23.4% surge in net sales to Rs 6,483.42 crore in Q2 FY22 over Q2 FY21.

Shares of TVS Motor rose 1.83% to end at Rs 627.05 on BSE on Friday.

