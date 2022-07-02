DMart standalone revenue spurts 95% YoY in Q1FY23

The total number of DMart stores as of 30 June 2022 stood at 294.

Avenue Supermarts (DMart) has reported a standalone revenue of Rs 9,806.89 crore in Q1 June 2022 (Q1FY23), up 94.90% from Rs 5,031.75 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

The revenue is higher than Rs 3,833.23 crore reported in Q1 June 2020 and Rs 5,780.53 crore in Q1 June 2019.

The board of Avenue Supermarts will consider Q1 results on 9 July 2022.

DMart posted 3.13% increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 426.83 crore on 18.55% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 8,786.45 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.

Avenue Supermarts is a Mumbai-based company, which owns and operates D-Mart stores. D-Mart is a national supermarket chain that offers customers a range of home and personal products under one roof. As of 31 March 2022, the company had 284 operating stores with retail business area of 11.5 million sq. ft across Maharashtra, Gujarat, Daman, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, NCR, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

