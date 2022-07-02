Zee Media Corp CEO Sudhir Chaudhary resigns

Zee Media Corporation on Friday announced that Sudhir Chaudhary has tendered his resignation from the position of chief financial officer (CEO) of the company with effect from 1 July 2022.Chaudhary also ceased to be key managerial personnel of the company from the same date.
The company said that it has initiated the process for nomination of Abhay Ojha, chief business officer of the company as the key managerial personnel in place of Sudhir Chaudhary.
Zee Media Corporation is mainly engaged in the business of broadcasting of satellite television channels i.e. news / current affairs and regional language channels and sale of television programs.
On consolidated basis, the company reported a net loss of Rs 51.45 crore as against a net profit of Rs 10.50 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21. Net sales rose 35.4% to Rs 247.73 crore during the quarter.
Shares of Zee Media Corporation rose 0.94% to Rs 14.03 on Friday.
