Glenmark Pharma's formulation facility gets Form 483 with one observation

-
ALSO READ
Lupin signs first partnership agreement with Foncoo for China
Glenmark Pharma says USFDA issues Form 483 observations for co's formulation facility
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Q3 PAT skids 3% YoY to Rs 240 cr
Glenmark Pharma receives final approval for hypertension treatment drug
Glenmark Pharma receives final approval for partial onset seizures drug
-
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) has issued Form 483 with one observation after an inspection at Glenmark Pharmaceuticals' formulation manufacturing facility based out of Aurangabad, India between 27 June 2022 and 1 July 2022.
Aurangabad site is focused in the manufacturing of formulations (OSD, Inhaler & Foam). This plant is spread over 30 acres and it serves to both domestic and international markets.
The company said that it is committed to undertake all necessary steps required to address their observations at the earliest. "The company is committed to maintaining the highest quality manufacturing standards at all of its facilities across the globe," it added.
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals is a global pharmaceutical company with a presence across specialty, generics, and OTC businesses.
The pharmaceutical company's consolidated net profit slumped 33.5% to Rs 155.59 crore on a 4.6% rise in net sales to Rs 2,961.15 crore in Q4 FY22 over Q4 FY21.
Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals gained 1.81% to settle at Rs 394 on Friday, 1 July 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU