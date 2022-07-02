US stocks end first day of third quarter with solid rebound

Wall Street ended sharply higher in light trading on Friday as investors embarked on the second half of the year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 321.83 points, or 1.1%, to 31,097.26. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% to 3,825.33. The Nasdaq Composite was also up by 0.9% to 11,127.85.
The higher close on Wall Street came as traders went bargain hunting following the significant decrease seen early in the session.
Bond yields fell significantly. The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which helps set mortgage rates, fell to 2.89% from 2.97% Thursday.
A report from the Institute for Supply Management showing the pace of growth in U.S. manufacturing activity slowed by more than expected in the month of June. The ISM said its manufacturing PMI slid to 53.0 in June from 56.1 in May.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU