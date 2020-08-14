Dollar Industries standalone net profit rises 27.44% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 31.51% to Rs 160.00 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 27.44% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.51% to Rs 160.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 233.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.160.00233.6017.9111.5525.3923.1522.0519.9616.4412.90

