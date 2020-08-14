Dollar Industries standalone net profit rises 27.44% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 31.51% to Rs 160.00 crore

Net profit of Dollar Industries rose 27.44% to Rs 16.44 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.90 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 31.51% to Rs 160.00 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 233.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales160.00233.60 -32 OPM %17.9111.55 -PBDT25.3923.15 10 PBT22.0519.96 10 NP16.4412.90 27

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:03 IST

