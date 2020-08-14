JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Themis Medicare standalone net profit rises 122.92% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore

Net profit of Capfin India rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 0.140.14 0 OPM %75.0033.33 -28.5714.29 - PBDT0.030.01 200 0.040.02 100 PBT0.030.01 200 0.040.02 100 NP0.020.01 100 0.030.01 200

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:00 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU