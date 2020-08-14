Capfin India standalone net profit rises 100.00% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 33.33% to Rs 0.04 croreNet profit of Capfin India rose 100.00% to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 33.33% to Rs 0.04 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 200.00% to Rs 0.03 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales remain constant at Rs 0.14 crore in the year ended March 2020 and also during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.040.03 33 0.140.14 0 OPM %75.0033.33 -28.5714.29 - PBDT0.030.01 200 0.040.02 100 PBT0.030.01 200 0.040.02 100 NP0.020.01 100 0.030.01 200
