NTPC standalone net profit declines 5.10% in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Piramal Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 10.36% in the June 2020 quarter
Piramal Enterprises reports standalone net profit of Rs 22.54 crore in the June 2020 quarter
Rites consolidated net profit declines 35.92% in the June 2020 quarter
Alankit consolidated net profit declines 45.66% in the March 2020 quarter
ACC consolidated net profit declines 40.54% in the June 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 23453.46 croreNet profit of NTPC declined 5.10% to Rs 2470.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2602.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 23453.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24192.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23453.4624192.59 -3 OPM %33.0226.67 -PBDT7032.645723.95 23 PBT4502.903673.00 23 NP2470.162602.79 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU