NTPC standalone net profit declines 5.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 23453.46 crore

Net profit of NTPC declined 5.10% to Rs 2470.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2602.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 23453.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24192.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales23453.4624192.59 -3 OPM %33.0226.67 -PBDT7032.645723.95 23 PBT4502.903673.00 23 NP2470.162602.79 -5

First Published: Fri, August 14 2020. 15:00 IST

