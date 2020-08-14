NTPC standalone net profit declines 5.10% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.06% to Rs 23453.46 crore

Net profit of NTPC declined 5.10% to Rs 2470.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2602.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 3.06% to Rs 23453.46 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 24192.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.23453.4624192.5933.0226.677032.645723.954502.903673.002470.162602.79

