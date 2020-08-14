Insecticides India standalone net profit declines 33.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 409.60 croreNet profit of Insecticides India declined 33.00% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 409.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 358.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales409.60358.36 14 OPM %12.0217.61 -PBDT48.0957.40 -16 PBT41.9951.52 -18 NP24.0835.94 -33
