Insecticides India standalone net profit declines 33.00% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales rise 14.30% to Rs 409.60 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India declined 33.00% to Rs 24.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 35.94 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales rose 14.30% to Rs 409.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 358.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.409.60358.3612.0217.6148.0957.4041.9951.5224.0835.94

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)