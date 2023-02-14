Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Dolphin Medical Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the September 2022 quarter
HDFC Bank, Wipro, M&M, Avenue Supermarts in focus
KIMS divests entire holding in Suryateja Healthcare for Rs 2.5 crore
Max Healthcare gains after block deals
KIMS board to mull issuing NCDs worth Rs 300 cr
-
Sales rise 29.41% to Rs 0.22 croreNet profit of Dolphin Medical Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 29.41% to Rs 0.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.220.17 29 OPM %9.09-11.76 -PBDT0.03-0.01 LP PBT0.01-0.03 LP NP0.01-0.03 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU