Sylph Technologies reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.25 crore in the December 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Sylph Technologies standalone net profit rises 425.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Adroit Infotech consolidated net profit rises 179.49% in the December 2022 quarter
Zensar Technologies consolidated net profit declines 39.83% in the September 2022 quarter
Hypersoft Technologies standalone net profit rises 75.00% in the September 2022 quarter
Trigyn Technologies consolidated net profit declines 8.85% in the September 2022 quarter
-
Sales rise 9400.00% to Rs 0.95 croreNet profit of Sylph Technologies reported to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 9400.00% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales0.950.01 9400 OPM %8.42-4400.00 -PBDT0.25-0.22 LP PBT0.25-0.22 LP NP0.25-0.22 LP
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU