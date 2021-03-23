Domestic Bamboo Industry Has Potential To Be Worth Rs 30000 Crore

Minister for Road Transport & Highways and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, Nitin Gadkari said that there is a need to increase demand for bamboo. He said that bamboo has potential to be used as an alternative to coal and can also be used in construction. Gadkari said that use of jute and coir mattresses is soon going to be made mandatory for all NHAI roads.

He advocated varied use of traditional materials like jute, coir and bamboo by developing them further. Gadkari expressed hope that, with integrated efforts from all stakeholders, bamboo industry in India will be worth 25-30 thousand crore rupees. Technologically proven, cost effective and attractive product designing can establish and promote the use and demand of bamboo, which will encourage people to go for bamboo plantation. He assured all assistance from Ministry of MSME for any scheme related to promotion of bamboo.

