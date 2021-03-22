India's National COVID-19 Recovery Rate Stands At 95.96%

Some States in the country are noticing a spike in the daily new cases. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh account for 77.7% of the new cases in last 24 hours. 43,846 new daily cases reported in last 24 hours. 83.14% of the new cases are from 6 States. Maharashtra continues to report the highest daily new cases at 27,126. It is followed by Punjab with 2,578 while Kerala reported 2,078 new cases.

Over 4.4 cr (4,46,03,841)vaccine doses have been administered through 7,25,138 sessions, as per the provisional report. India's total Active Caseload stands at 3.09 lakh (3,09,087) today. A net incline of 20,693 cases recorded from the total active caseload in the last 24 hours.

On the other hand, India's cumulative recoveries stand at 1,11,30,288 today. The national Recovery Rate is 95.96%. 22,956 recoveries were registered in the last 24 hours. 197 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

