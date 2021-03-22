India Manufacturing To Regain Lost Momentum in Q4: FICCI Survey

FICCI's latest quarterly survey on Manufacturing assessed recovery of manufacturing sector for Q-3 (October-December 2020-21) and pointed that the manufacturing sector is expected to regain the lost momentum in the Q-4. The percentage of respondents reporting higher production in third quarter of 2020-21 had increased vis-a-vis the Q-2 of 2020-21. The proportion of respondents reporting higher output during October-December 2020 rose to 33%, as compared to 24% in Q-2 of 2020-21. The percentage of respondents expecting low or same production is 67% in Q-3 2020-21 which was 74% in Q-2 2020-21.

The latest quarterly survey assessed the performance of manufacturers for Q-3 (October-December 2020-21) and the sentiments for the next quarter (Q-4) for twelve major sectors namely automotive, capital goods, cement and ceramics, chemicals, fertilizers and pharmaceuticals, electronics & electricals, leather and footwear, medical devices, metal & metal products, paper products, textiles, textile machinery, and miscellaneous. Responses have been drawn from over 300 manufacturing units from both large and SME segments with a combined annual turnover of around Rs 5.3 lakh crore.

