Exploration And Production Activities Being Conducted Over Around 275000 Sq Km Area Across India

-
ALSO READ
Confidence Petroleum India gains on plans to set up cylinder manufacturing unit
Oil and gas stocks turn volatile after Govt slashes natural gas prices
Oil India kills Baghjan blowout well, fire completely doused
Engineers India, Oil India to bid for BPCL stake in NRL
Petronet LNG to foray in green energy, bio fuels
-
Ministry of Petroleum & Natural Gas noted today that Government is making all efforts to reduce import dependence. India's oil and oil equivalent gas import dependence in 2014-15 and 2015-16 were 68.9% and 72.2% respectively and during current April-January, 2020-21 is 77.1%. Exploration and Production activities are taking place over around 275000 sq.km area across different sedimentary basins across India in onshore and offshore areas under Nomination, PSC and RSC Regimes.
Government has also provided functional freedom to National Oil Companies and wider private sector participation by streamlining approval processes including electronic single window mechanism. Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas is also working in collaboration with various Central Government Ministries/stakeholders to make efforts to achieve reduction in import dependency on oil.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU