Domestic Coal Imports Down Around 3.90% On Year In This Fiscal

Ministry of Coal stated in a latest update that the entire demand of coal is not met from domestic production as the supply of high quality coal / coking coal (low-ash-coal) in the country is limited and thus no option is left but to resort to import of coking coal. Further, coal imported by power plants designed on imported coal and high grade coal required for blending purposes cannot be substituted by domestic coal.

However, due to increased availability of coal on account of policy measures taken to increase domestic coal production, total coal import declined from 248.54 MT in 2019-20 to 215.25 MT in 2020-21. Further, during April 2021-January 2022, coal import has further decreased to the level of 173.32 MT as compared to 180.56 MT during the corresponding period of previous year, recording a drop of 3.90%.

