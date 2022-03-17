Currency In Circulation Up 9.2% On Year

The Reserve Bank Of India (RBI) has reported that currency in circulation gained by 0.70% on the week to stand at Rs 31.15 lakh crore as on March 11, 2022. The central bank stated further that the overall reserve money fell by 0.60% on the week to Rs 38.84 lakh crore.

Currency in circulation moved up 8.9% on a year ago basis compared to 19.20% growth at the same time last year. In the current fiscal, the currency in circulation has gone up by 9.2% so far while the reserve money has gained by around 8%.

