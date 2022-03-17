India's Mineral Production Index Jumps 2.8% On Year In January 2022

The index of mineral production of mining and quarrying sector for the month of January, 2022 (Base: 2011-12=100) at 124.7, was 2.8% higher as compared to the level during the same period 2021.

As per the latest statistics of Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM), the cumulative growth for the period April- January, 2021-22 over the corresponding period of the previous year has increased by 14.2%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)