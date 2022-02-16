Domestic Economic Activity Gaining Strength Says RBI

The Reserve Bank of India today released the February 2022 issue of its monthly Bulletin. The central bank noted that domestic macroeconomic conditions are striking a path that is diverging from global developments. In India, the recovery in economic activity is gaining strength and traction as it emerges from the third wave.

Both manufacturing and services remain in expansion with optimism on demand parameters and uptick in consumer and business confidence. As businesses return to a new normal, the job landscape is expected to improve. Farm sector conditions remain robust albeit with some signs of rural demand slackening. Even as monetary policy remains accommodative, global spillovers have led to a tightening of financial conditions.

