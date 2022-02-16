Oilmeals Export Down 35% In So Far This Fiscal Year

The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has released the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of January, 2022 provisionally reported at 176,815 tons compared to 501,552 tons in January 2021 i.e. down by 65% mainly due to declined in export of soybean and rapeseed meal.

The overall export of oilmeals during Apr.'21 - Jan.'22 is reported at 1,943,888 tons compared to 2,969,116 tons i.e. down by 35%, mainly due to lesser export of soybean meal. Soybean crush margins in India are currently squeezed by pressure on meal prices and relatively high price expectation of farmers for soybean seed, SEA noted.

