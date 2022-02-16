Oilmeals Export Down 35% In So Far This Fiscal Year

-
ALSO READ
FIEO Aims For Export Target Of US$460-475 Billion In Next Fiscal
Better Fiscal Management And Improved Liquidity Can Help States Reduce Their Cost Of Borrowings
NCC bags orders worth Rs 2,167 crore so far in November
Steel Strips Wheels secures export orders worth $11 mn
Asian Granito India targets export business of up to Rs 400 cr in FY22
-
The Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA) has released the export data for export of oilmeals for the month of January, 2022 provisionally reported at 176,815 tons compared to 501,552 tons in January 2021 i.e. down by 65% mainly due to declined in export of soybean and rapeseed meal.
The overall export of oilmeals during Apr.'21 - Jan.'22 is reported at 1,943,888 tons compared to 2,969,116 tons i.e. down by 35%, mainly due to lesser export of soybean meal. Soybean crush margins in India are currently squeezed by pressure on meal prices and relatively high price expectation of farmers for soybean seed, SEA noted.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU